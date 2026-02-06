Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 S
19 l stainless steel container, 4 m cable and 2 m suction hose: The WD 3 S V-19/4/20 impresses with single-piece cartridge filter, power, efficiency and an attractive price-performance ratio.
The WD 3 S V-19/4/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with power consumption of only 1000 W. The machine as well as the suction hose and the Clips floor nozzle are perfectly matched – for the best cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design and a robust 19 l stainless steel container, 4 m cable, 2 m suction hose and its fleece filter bag. Thanks to the single-piece cartridge filter, it is possible to vacuum both wet and dry dirt without filter replacement. The blower function is useful for cleaning areas that are difficult to access. The hose is stored by hanging it on the machine head, thus saving space. The cable can be stored on the cable hook, tubes and floor nozzles at the bumper. The "Pull & Push" locking system allows the simple opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be removed and the accessory can be connected directly to the suction hose. Also clever: Tools or small parts can be set down on the area on the machine head. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle enables comfortable transport.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Enables convenient transport of the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (Watt)
|1000
|Suction Power (Watt)
|230
|Vacuum (Millibar)
|Maximum 230
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|Maximum 45
|Container capacity (Litre)
|19
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper yellow
|Power cable (Metre)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (Millimetre)
|35
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|74
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|4.967
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|353 x 328 x 523
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 Metre
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 Metre
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Unit, 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Unit
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
