The WD 3 S V-19/4/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with power consumption of only 1000 W. The machine as well as the suction hose and the Clips floor nozzle are perfectly matched – for the best cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design and a robust 19 l stainless steel container, 4 m cable, 2 m suction hose and its fleece filter bag. Thanks to the single-piece cartridge filter, it is possible to vacuum both wet and dry dirt without filter replacement. The blower function is useful for cleaning areas that are difficult to access. The hose is stored by hanging it on the machine head, thus saving space. The cable can be stored on the cable hook, tubes and floor nozzles at the bumper. The "Pull & Push" locking system allows the simple opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be removed and the accessory can be connected directly to the suction hose. Also clever: Tools or small parts can be set down on the area on the machine head. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle enables comfortable transport.