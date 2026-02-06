Extreme suction power and energy efficiency: on the WD 5 S V-30/6/22/T wet and dry vacuum cleaner, the device, suction hose and switchable floor nozzle are optimally coordinated with one another. With a rated input power of just 1,100 watts, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 30-litre stainless steel container with drain screw, a 6-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose with a removable, electrostatically protected handle, two stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to quickly and efficiently clean the filter. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be safely secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and convenientlywhen taking a short break from work.