Window Vac WV 1 Plus
With the WV 1 Plus Window Vac and the spray bottle with microfibre wiping cloth, you can clean your windows effortlessly and three times faster than before, with streak-free results.
The WV 1 Plus Window Vac from Kärcher ensures streak-free, clean windows, and also saves lots of time and effort. The intelligent combination of spray bottle and wiper guarantees extremely effective cleaning. The handy device then has no trouble vacuuming away the water from the window every time you use it – with no dripping dirty water and no streaks. When compared with conventional methods, manual cleaning is noticeably easier and three times faster than before. The convenient battery operation and the compact design guarantee maximum flexibility when cleaning all of your smooth household surfaces. Try it out and see for yourself!
Features and benefits
Low weightSits comfortably and easily in your hand without making it ache.
Compact and handyThe small, handy device now makes cleaning smooth surfaces even easier.
LED display in field of visionEnergy management made easy: one glance at the LED display will tell you the current status of the battery.
Diverse applications
- The window vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors or shower cubicles.
Three times quicker than traditional methods.
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
- Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the window vac.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Working width of suction nozzle (Millimetre)
|250
|Waste water container capacity (Millilitre)
|100
|Battery running time (Minute)
|25
|Battery charge time (Minute)
|150
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Approx. 70
|Voltage (Volt)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight incl. battery (Kilogram)
|0.5
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.902
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|130 x 250 x 275
Scope of supply
- Charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergent: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 Millilitre
Equipment
- Suction
Videos
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles
