Window Vac WV 2 Black Edition
Striking: The WV 2 Black Edition in unmistakable design.
The Kärcher WV 2 Black Edition ensures streak-free, gleaming windows. Visually, the limited edition battery-powered Window Vac differs from the standard version of the WV 2 with its eye-catching black and yellow design and metallic logo on the suction nozzle. The clever combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth as well as the suction function of the Window Vac ensure highly effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows - without streaks and residues. In addition, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher battery-powered Window Vac enables particularly hygienic window cleaning, as there is no direct contact with the dirty water.
Features and benefits
Quick to emptyThe dirty water tank can be emptied quickly and easily as required.
Exchangeable suctionChoose between a large or small suction, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
LED display in field of visionEnergy management made easy: one glance at the LED display will tell you the current status of the battery.
Light and quiet
- The light weight and low noise level make window cleaning with the WV 2 even more pleasant.
Diverse applications
- The window vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors or shower cubicles.
Three times quicker than traditional methods.
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
- Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the window vac.
Completely hygienic
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (Millimetre)
|280
|Waste water container capacity (Millilitre)
|100
|Battery running time (Minute)
|35
|Battery charge time (Minute)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Approx. 105
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. battery (Kilogram)
|0.6
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.039
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|120 x 280 x 320
Scope of supply
- Charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergent: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 Millilitre
Equipment
- Suction
- Exchangeable suction
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Lattice windows
