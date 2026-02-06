Window Vac WV 5 Bundle
The WV 5 bundle will leave your windows sparkling and clean! Includes: WV5, 500 ml glass cleaner detergent, extension kit, and micofibre cloths.
The highest standard of window cleaning: the WV 5 Plus battery from Kärcher – the inventor of the battery-powered Window Vac – enables effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning with absolutely perfect results. The WV 5 Plus battery includes a battery-powered Window Vacuum, a spray bottle with microfibre wiper, detergent, a charging station and an exchangeable battery (for non-stop cleaning). The perfect interplay between the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth ensures particularly effective cleaning. The battery running time has been substantially improved in comparison to the previous range. The spacers on the suction nozzle ensure even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The soft components in the device handle are another plus, ensuring that the WV 5 is even more comfortable to hold than the previous range of devices. The charging station can be used for recharging individual batteries as well as for secure storage of the complete Window Vac.
Features and benefits
Including replacement battery and charging stationClean without breaks thanks to replacement battery.
Convenient edge cleaningThe manually adjustable distance holders enable perfect streak-free cleaning results right up to the edges.
Comfortable handle with battery level indicatorThe soft grip handle makes the device even more comfortable to use. Three LEDs above the on/off switch show the current charging state.
Exchangeable suction
- Choose between a large or small suction, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
Pleasantly quiet
- The low noise level of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the window vac.
Three times faster
- The battery powered Window Vac makes cleaning windows three times faster than traditional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
- Thanks to electronic water vacuuming, annoying streaks have been banished forever. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quickly and easily empty the tank without coming in contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
- The window vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors or shower cubicles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (Millimetre)
|280
|Waste water container capacity (Millilitre)
|100
|Battery running time (Minute)
|35
|Battery charge time (Minute)
|185
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Approx. 210
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight incl. battery (Kilogram)
|0.7
Scope of supply
- Rechargeable battery: Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP 10 (2 pc.)
- Charger: Battery charger + dockingstation (1 of each)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergent: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 Millilitre
Equipment
- Suction
- Exchangeable suction
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles