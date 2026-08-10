Battery Power 4/25
The 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Exceptionally long-lasting battery running time and top performance: The 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery boasts a simple unlocking mechanism, making inserting and removing the battery quick and effortless – with no need for a tool. The device's running time can be extended for as long as you want with additional batteries for maximum flexibility during use. The contact system and the IPX4 spray water protection ensure safe use, even in devices with high currents. The high-quality lithium-ion cells are impressive thanks to their consistent performance, preventing self-discharge and memory effect (loss of capacity due to frequent partial discharge). An additional advantage is the soft touch area for optimal handling to prevent slipping when changing the battery. Long-lasting thanks to battery sharing: The 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for all devices that use the 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery system – even for devices with two batteries.
Features and benefits
4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery
Powerful lithium-ion cell
IPX4 rated – protected against spray water
Unlocking mechanism with soft grip
Efficient battery management system
Temperature management
Safe and high-quality contact system with five-pin plug
Robust casing
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|4 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|nominal 3.6 - 3.7 - Maximum 4.2
|Capacity (Ampere-hour)
|2.5
|Protection class
|IPX4
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.097
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.176
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|97 x 30 x 37