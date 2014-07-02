Cloth set Steam+Clean Bath
Cloth set contains different microfibre cloths for steam cleaner use in bathrooms.
Microfibre cloth set contains two special soft microfibre velour floor cloths for steam cleaner use in bathrooms. Additional microfibre abrasive cloth removes stubborn limescale and soap residues. Additional microfibre polishing cloth for mirrors and other smooth surfaces.
Features and benefits
Abrasive microfibre cloth for hand nozzle with abrasive and soft microfibres
- Abrasive fibres for optimal removal of limescale.
- The soft microfibres of the cloth optimally take in the dirt.
High quality microfibre
- Machine wash 60 °C possible
High quality microfibre polishing cloth
- Streak-free polishing result, very good water absorption.
Soft floor cloth of high quality microfibre fleece
- Optimal dirt removal, high dirt absorption; microfibre guarantees a good cleaning result on all hard surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.13
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.315
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|400 x 110 x 6
Application areas
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Mirrors
- Sinks
- Fittings
- Hard floors