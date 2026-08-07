DB 24 Rotary nozzle
The rotary nozzle for the KHB medium-pressure washer and OC 6-18 Outdoor Cleaner removes stubborn dirt powerfully and efficiently. It is also ideal for cleaning narrow spaces.
Clean performance: With its rotating water stream, the DB 24 Dirt Blaster rotary nozzle removes stubborn dirt particularly efficiently, and is also ideal for cleaning crevices, gaps and other narrow spaces. The Quick Connect adapter makes it quick and easy to change to other accessories. The rotary nozzle is compatible with all hand-held cordless medium-pressure washers in the KHB series and with all OC 6-18 Outdoor Cleaner models.
Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
- Stronger cleaning performance for stubborn dirt or in narrow spaces such as crevices and gaps.
Quick Connect connector
- Simple and quick to replace accessories.
Compact design
- Simple storage and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.087
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.109
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|106 x 42 x 44
Application areas
- Balcony
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Decorative objects (plant pots, etc.)
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden toys
- Pet baskets and beds
- Rubbish bins
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Rim