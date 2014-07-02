Ironing board cover

Cotton ironing board cover with foam backing to ensure a smooth ironing surface and improved steam penetration. The ideal cover for perfect ironing results.

Cotton ironing board cover with foam backing. The cover ensures a smooth ironing surface and improved steam penetration. The ideal cover for perfect ironing results – fits AB 1000 ironing board.

Features and benefits
High-quality material
  • Irons crease-free
  • Optimal steam and air permeability
Specifications

Technical data

Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.14
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1200 x 380 x 5
Compatible machines