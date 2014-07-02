Ironing board cover
Cotton ironing board cover with foam backing to ensure a smooth ironing surface and improved steam penetration. The ideal cover for perfect ironing results.
Cotton ironing board cover with foam backing. The cover ensures a smooth ironing surface and improved steam penetration. The ideal cover for perfect ironing results – fits AB 1000 ironing board.
Features and benefits
High-quality material
- Irons crease-free
- Optimal steam and air permeability
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.14
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1200 x 380 x 5