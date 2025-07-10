CLEAN RESULTS. CLEAR RETURNS

In today’s dealership environment, every detail shapes the customer experience — from the cars on display to those returning after a scheduled service. Returning a freshly cleaned vehicle shows care, reinforces professionalism, and leaves a lasting impression.


Kärcher's car wash gantry systems help you deliver that experience consistently. Whether it’s maintaining your fleet’s presentation or adding that finishing touch post service, our solutions are designed to work around your schedule, with minimal disruption.

NO MATTER WHAT YOUR CHALLENGE IS. THERE’S KÄRCHER FOR THAT.

Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

AUTOMATIC CAR WASH GANTRY

Compact wet and dry vacuum cleaners

SELF SERVE MANUAL WASH 

SWEEPER KM_70_20_C_2SB_hospitality_entrance_area_app_04_CI20-300_dpi.jpg

SWEEPERS

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SCRUBBERS

DRY VACUUMS T_10_1_Bp_BSC_office_app_03_CI20-150_DPI.jpg

DRY TUB VACUUMS

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WET AND DRY VACUUMS

ANNUAL COST COMPARISON

Investing in a Kärcher Automatic car wash will reduce your labour costs and
increase overall profitability without compromising on quality.

Car dealership cost comparison

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