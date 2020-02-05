How do our AF 100 Air Purifiers work?

Our air purifiers are simply turned on and work by filtering the air that flows through, returning it to a high quality. They can clean air in areas up to 100m2.

There are numerous types of unclean air that our universal filters can clean, with smoke being one of them. Not only will it reduce the haze, but the air that is filtered and sent back out is also purified.

The displays on the front of the machine indicate the air quality at all times. The higher the number, the worse the air quality within that space. The filter lifetime is also displayed.

The lights are also indicators of the air quality. If the machine illuinates red, the air is at a dangerous level. The light green / yellow colour indicates the air quality is still poor, but not nearly as dangerous. The blue illuminated light indicates the air has returned to a high quality level.

The video on the right shows how a room full of smoke can quickly become a room with high air quality in a matter of minutes.