1. The provider of this Kärcher Air Purification Donation (Donation) is Kärcher Pty Ltd (ACN 002 721 226) of 385 Ferntree Gully Road, Mount Waverley, Victoria, 3149 (Kärcher). Any queries relating to submitting a registration should be made in writing via email to: sales@au.karcher.com.

2. Information on how to participate in this Donation forms part of these Terms and Conditions (Terms). Registrations that do not comply with these Terms are ineligible. Internet access and a valid email account are required to submit a Registration. Registration forms sent via post, facsimile or any method other than email will not be accepted.

3. The donation period is 17 February to 30 April 2020 (inclusive) (Donation Period) or until all stock is exhausted.

4. The Donation is open to residents of Australia (Entrants) who register online at karcher.com/au/cleanair during the Donation Period.

5. By registering for a Donation, Entrants agree to be bound by these Terms. Entrants under 18 years old must have parental/guardian approval to register and further, the parent/guardian of the Entrant must read and consent to these Terms. Parents/guardians may be required by Kärcher to enter into a further agreement as evidence of consent to the minor registering for the Donation.

6. The Kärcher Donation will be issued in the form of a Kärcher AF 100 Air Purifier valued at $1299.

7. Chance plays no part in the determination of a winner. The donation winners will be selected in accordance with these terms and conditions.

8. Final registrations must be lodged by 11:59pm AEDST on 30 April 2020. Entrant(s) will forfeit registrations and all rights to registrations if not made by this date. Successful entrants will be notified by 31 May 2020.

9. To lodge a registration, the Entrant must visit karcher.com/au/cleanair and complete the official online form by entering their details and answering the associated questions. Registration forms sent via Post, facsimile or any other method will not be accepted.

10. Successful registrations who will receive the Donation set out in clause 6 will be selected based on answers to the questions in the claim form and at Kärcher's discretion.

11. Only successful registrations will be notified. Kärcher's decision on all matters pertaining to this Donation is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

12. Kärcher reserves the right to extend the closing date of the Donation at its discretion.

13. The Donation is not valid in conjunction with any other Promotional offer.

14. Donations are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash.

15. The donation recipients are responsible for all other expenses including power to operate the Air Purifier.

16. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia (Non-Excludable Guarantees).

17. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, Kärcher (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury, or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of:

a. the Donation;

b. any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference;

c. any registration that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by Kärcher) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of Kärcher;

d. any tax liability incurred by a Entrant

18. Kärcher will use the information contained in the registration form to contact Entrants if it has any queries regarding the registration.

19. Kärcher reserves the right to verify all entries. Entries are void if illegible, forged, incomplete, indecipherable or tampered with in any way. No responsibility is accepted for late, lost or misdirected registrations via the Internet. If there is a dispute as to the identity of a Entrant, Kärcher reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the Entrant. Any cost associated with accessing the Donation website is the responsibility of the Entrant and is dependent on the Internet service provider used.

20. Kärcher reserves the right, at its sole discretion to disqualify any registrant who Kärcher has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the Donation. Kärcher reserves its rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender. Errors and omissions may be accepted at Kärcher’s discretion. Failure by Kärcher to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights.

21. To the extent permitted by law, Kärcher and its agents exclude liability for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or any web site, or any unauthorised intervention, incorrect or insufficient supplied merchant identification parameters, or any combination thereof, which cause injury or damage to the Entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to, or resulting from, participation or attempted participation in this Donation.

22. If for any reason this Donation is not capable of running as planned including: infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, requirement of a regulatory body, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures, incorrect or insufficient supplied merchant identification parameters, or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of Kärcher, which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness integrity or proper conduct of this redemption, Kärcher reserves the right in its sole discretion to the extent permitted by law, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Donation and/or to disqualify a Entrant.

23. Kärcher collects personal information about Entrants for the purpose of including Entrants in the Donation. Unless otherwise notified by the Entrant to Kärcher in writing, in providing their personal details, each Entrant agrees to Kärcher using their details for an indefinite period for future marketing and publicity purposes, to the extent permitted by the law, and to Kärcher disclosing such information to third parties, including but not limited to its agencies, contractors and service providers, for this purpose. If any information requested is not provided, the entrant may not participate in this Donation. All personal details of Entrants will be stored in a database at the office of Kärcher or its agencies. Kärcher will not disclose personal information collected via this Donation overseas. Kärcher is committed to the protection of personal information. A request to access, update or correct any information should be directed to Kärcher in accordance with Kärcher’s Privacy Policy. The Privacy Policy also contains details about how registrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. A copy of Kärcher’s Privacy Policy in relation to the treatment of personal information may be obtained online at https://www.kaercher.com/au/services/support/data-protection-policy.html