CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 16pcs. APAC, 16Tabs
Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).
CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Tablet is a spray extraction deep cleaner in tablet form. With encapsulation technology. In a practical foil that is water-soluble. No time-consuming rinsing.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Tabs)
|16
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|20
|pH
|8.9
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.256
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.66
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|70 x 61 x 135
Product
- Effective basic cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery
- Dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral stains
- iCapsol technology: no rinsing required, so surfaces are soon dry again
- Shorter drying time
- Skin protection thanks to single packaging of the cleaning sticks
- Soluble tablets in a water-soluble film than promotes cleaning
- Gentle cleaning action
- Cleaning active at all stages of temperature
- Free from bleaching agents
- Improves floor hygiene
- Pleasant, fresh fragrance
- Tablet form
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- H335 May cause respiratory irritation
- P261 Avoid breathing dust/fume/gas/mist/vapours/spray.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P304 + P340 IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Car preparation
- Textile surfaces