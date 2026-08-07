CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 16pcs. APAC, 16Tabs

Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).

CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Tablet is a spray extraction deep cleaner in tablet form. With encapsulation technology. In a practical foil that is water-soluble. No time-consuming rinsing.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Tabs) 16
Packaging unit (Unit) 20
pH 8.9
Weight (Kilogram) 0.256
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.66
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 70 x 61 x 135
Product
  • Effective basic cleaner for spray extraction cleaning of textile coverings and upholstery
  • Dissolves heavy oil, grease and mineral stains
  • iCapsol technology: no rinsing required, so surfaces are soon dry again
  • Shorter drying time
  • Skin protection thanks to single packaging of the cleaning sticks
  • Soluble tablets in a water-soluble film than promotes cleaning
  • Gentle cleaning action
  • Cleaning active at all stages of temperature
  • Free from bleaching agents
  • Improves floor hygiene
  • Pleasant, fresh fragrance
  • Tablet form
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 16pcs. APAC, 16Tabs
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 16pcs. APAC, 16Tabs
CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 16pcs. APAC, 16Tabs
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Warning
  • H319 Causes serious eye irritation
  • H335 May cause respiratory irritation
  • P261 Avoid breathing dust/fume/gas/mist/vapours/spray.
  • P280i Wear eye/face protection.
  • P304 + P340 IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and keep comfortable for breathing.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P405 Store locked up.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Car preparation
  • Textile surfaces