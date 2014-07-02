Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/4
The Puzzi 30/4 is the modern answer to textile cleaning problems. Specifically designed for large textile areas, it represents a user-friendly and economic cleaning solution. The product concept is specially designed to ensure an ergonomic, effortless and timesaving operation.
The Puzzi 30/4 is the modern answer to textile cleaning problems. Specifically designed for large textile areas, it represents a user-friendly and economic cleaning solution. The product concept is specially designed to ensure an ergonomic, effortless and timesaving operation.
Features and benefits
Power outlet for PW 30/1The integrated power outlet enables flexible use of the PW 30/1 without an additional power source. When not in use, the power outlet is effectively protected by an automatically closing flap. The PW 30/1 increases the area performance, cleans the pile with a rotating brush and aligns it in one direction.
Removable dirty water tankTo protect against dirt, the dirty water tank's handle is attached to the outside. The dirty water tank is easy to remove and can also be used to fill the fresh water tank. A short description on the rear of the dirty water tank explains the work process simply and clearly.
Extremely quietAt just 66 dB(A), the Puzzi 30/4 is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind. Thanks to the low noise volume, the machine can be used everywhere, even during business hours and in hotels. The low noise emissions protect the operator and allow longer work intervals.
Large tank volume
- Even with a full 30-litre fresh water tank, the Puzzi 30/4 can be easily transported lying on its back.
- An integrated level indicator display shows the operator the current fresh water level.
- The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed without tools and cleaned.
User-friendly EASY-Operation operating concept
- Easy selection using the rotary switch (machine off, spraying, vacuuming, spray-vacuuming).
- Self-explanatory pictograms provide assistance with use.
- Easily accessible rotary switch position on the top of the machine.
Ergonomic upright concept
- Users can work without tiring and save time thanks to the well-designed machine concept.
- Ergonomic transport thanks to the special tank geometry and handle.
Large transport wheels
- Thanks to the large wheels, the Puzzi 30/4 is easy to manoeuvre, even when completely full.
- Smooth-running wheels with a 30 cm diameter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|60 - 75
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|254 / 25.4
|Spray rate (Litres per minute)
|3
|Spray pressure (Bar)
|4
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|30 / 15
|Turbine power rating (Watt)
|1200
|Power rating pump (Watt)
|70
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Cable length (Metre)
|15
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|580 x 460 x 930
Scope of supply
- Power outlet for power brush: PW 30/1
- spray/suction hose: 4 Metre
- Floor nozzle: 350 Millimetre
- spray/suction gun
- D-handle for spray/suction tube
- spray/suction tube: 1 Unit, 700 Millimetre, Stainless steel
Equipment
- nozzle mouthpiece: Floor nozzle, yellow