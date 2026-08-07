Pressure washer HD 7/20 G
The HD 7/20 G comes with a Karcher crankshaft piston pump and Honda engine for ultimate reliability. This agile high pressure pump provides the best cleaning results in every condition.
The HD 7/20 from the Karcher Gasoline range guarantees the best cleaning results, with a power rating of up to 200 bar (2,900 psi). This petrol-driven, cold water high pressure cleaner is fitted with a Honda GX petrol engine, allowing total independence from external power sources. The reliable crankshaft piston pump provides high water flow of 11.7 litre per minute that makes a thorough clean of even the largest equipment possible. With easy storage of the trigger gun and spray lance on the body of the machine, its practical design makes it ready to use whenever you need it. The HD 7/20 G machine is designed for use under the toughest conditions, with a robust basic frame, and is mobile thanks to pneumatic wheels and an ergonomic frame concept.
Features and benefits
Maximum independence
High-quality crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Integrated accessory storage
- Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Proven Kärcher quality
- Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|11.7
|Working pressure (Pounds per square inch/Bar)
|2610 / 180
|Max. pressure (Bar/Pounds per square inch)
|200 / 2900
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|65
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Engine manufacturer
|Honda
|Engine type
|GX 200
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|33
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|33
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|697 x 507 x 794
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Power nozzle
Application areas
- Construction
- Agriculture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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