The HD 7/20 from the Karcher Gasoline range guarantees the best cleaning results, with a power rating of up to 200 bar (2,900 psi). This petrol-driven, cold water high pressure cleaner is fitted with a Honda GX petrol engine, allowing total independence from external power sources. The reliable crankshaft piston pump provides high water flow of 11.7 litre per minute that makes a thorough clean of even the largest equipment possible. With easy storage of the trigger gun and spray lance on the body of the machine, its practical design makes it ready to use whenever you need it. The HD 7/20 G machine is designed for use under the toughest conditions, with a robust basic frame, and is mobile thanks to pneumatic wheels and an ergonomic frame concept.