Pressure washer HD 7/20 G Classic

Our HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner has a powerful petrol engine, making it possible to complete demanding cleaning applications in places without a power supply.

The construction industry, municipalities, handicraft and building cleaning benefit in particular from the self-sufficient operational availability of our mobile HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner. Its powerful petrol engine (EU STAGE V) makes it possible to complete cleaning tasks even in places without an external power supply; the working pressure of 200 bar, the robust crankshaft pump and a flow rate of up to 700 litres of water per hour produce outstanding results. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and the stable tubular steel frame, the machine boasts the necessary mobility and robustness; the ergonomic push handle, the accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance and the compact dimensions make it easy to handle and transport in the car. A large water filter and thermo and safety valve provide efficient protection for the internal components, which are also very easily accessible for servicing tasks.

Features and benefits
Independence
  • Allows independence of external power sources.
  • Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V.
  • Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobility
  • Large wheels with pneumatic tyres for uneven surfaces.
  • The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
  • For excellent mobility, comfortable transport and space-saving storage – fits perfectly in a standard car.
Durable and sturdy
  • A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage.
  • Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage possibilities for accessories
  • Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
  • Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Working pressure (Bar) 200
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Water inlet 3/4″
Drive type Petrol
Engine type G210FA
Portability High
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 40.7
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 47.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 878 x 538 x 702

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
  • Power nozzle
  • Water filter

Equipment

  • Cage frame
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Pressure washer HD 7/20 G Classic
Pressure washer HD 7/20 G Classic
Pressure washer HD 7/20 G Classic
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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