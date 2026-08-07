Pressure washer HD 9/25 G Classic

The HD 9/25 G is the most powerful cold water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine in our Classic range. It stands out for its self-sufficient power supply and working pressure of up to 250 bar.

With a working pressure of up to 250 bar, 900 litres of water per hour and robust crankshaft pump, the HD 9/25 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner can effortlessly master even highly demanding cleaning tasks. Thanks to the powerful EU STAGE V petrol engine, which eliminates the need for an external power supply, and equipped with a robust tubular steel frame and puncture-proof wheels, the HD 9/25 G Classic is suitable for heavy-duty use on construction sites, in handicraft, in municipalities or by building service contractors. An ergonomic push handle and very compact dimensions and accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance, make the machine easy to handle and transport in a car. Important machine components are easily accessible for servicing tasks and effectively protected by thermo and safety valves, as well as a large water filter.

Features and benefits
Independence
  • Allows independence of external power sources.
  • Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V.
  • Convenient manual pull start.
Outstanding mobility
  • Large wheels with pneumatic tyres for uneven surfaces.
  • The compact and slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
  • For excellent mobility, comfortable transport and space-saving storage – fits perfectly in a standard car.
Durable and sturdy
  • A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage.
  • Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons.
Storage possibilities for accessories
  • Hose hook and accessory storage for simple storage and carrying.
  • Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Working pressure (Bar) 250
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Water inlet 3/4″
Drive type Petrol
Engine type G390FA
Portability High
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 44.9
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 52.94
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 878 x 538 x 702

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
  • Power nozzle
  • Water filter

Equipment

  • Cage frame
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Pressure washer HD 9/25 G Classic
Pressure washer HD 9/25 G Classic
Pressure washer HD 9/25 G Classic
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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