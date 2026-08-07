Pressure washer HD 9/25 Ge
The HD 9/25 Ge comes with a reliable Karcher crankshaft piston pump, electric start and Honda engine. This machine boasts excellent mobility and high water flow allowing a deep clean at every worksite.
The HD 9/25 Ge petrol pressure washer has a max power of 275 bar (3988 psi) pressure, providing the best cleaning results at all times. The petrol-driven cold water high-pressure cleaner is fitted with a Honda IGX petrol engine, allowing total independence from external power sources. Electric start means that your machine is always ready to be used and thanks to gearbox reduction, the crankshaft piston pump provides a reliably high water flow of 15 litres per minute. The easy storage option of the trigger gun and spray lance, as well as the 10 metre high pressure hose on the body of the machine are practical and easy to use. The HD 9/25 Ge machine is designed for use under the toughest conditions, with an extremely robust basic frame, and is mobile thanks to the pneumatic wheels and an ergonomic frame concept.
Features and benefits
Maximum independence
High-quality crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
- Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Powerful petrol engine with convenient electro start
- Great convenience thanks to electro start.
Integrated accessory storage
- Ergonomic grip and hose storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (Litres per minute)
|15
|Working pressure (Bar/Pounds per square inch)
|250 / 3625
|Max. pressure (Bar/Pounds per square inch)
|275 / 3988
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|65
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Engine manufacturer
|Honda
|Engine type
|iGX 390
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|86
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|784 x 650 x 810
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Power nozzle
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
Equipment
- Electric starter
Application areas
- Construction
- Agriculture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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