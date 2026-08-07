Pressure washer HD 4/10 X Plus Classic
Power Source: 240 V - 1 PH - 10 Amp
Compact HD 4/10 X Plus Classic high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to the retractable pull handle and robust wheels. Dirt blaster increases the cleaning and area performance by up to 50%.
Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/10 X Plus Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus ensuring a long lifetime and very low repair and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Plus Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, dirt blaster with rotating point jet and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the operation site, the HD 4/10 X Plus Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
Outstanding mobility
- The robust D180 wheels are ideal for tough applications.
- Extendible handle for convenient transport over short distances.
- Additional handle makes it easier to carry the machine, e.g. up steps.
Perfect ergonomics
- Just one on/off switch for foolproof operation.
- The hose reel offers high comfort and reduced set-up time.
- Ergonomic and effortless trigger gun that is convenient to use.
Excellent reliability
- Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
- Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
- The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design.
- Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
- Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|400
|Working pressure (Bar)
|100 - Maximum 145
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|17.705
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|20.589
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|335 x 320 x 845
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
Application areas
- Ideal applications in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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