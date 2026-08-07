Pressure washer HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car

Compact HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to retractable pull handle and robust wheels.

The HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car is an ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact pressure cleaner. The machine impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and and induction motor. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus it ensures a long lifetime and very low repaire and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the site of use, the HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.

Features and benefits
Outstanding mobility
  • The robust D180 wheels are ideal for tough applications.
  • Extendible handle for convenient transport over short distances.
  • Additional handle makes it easier to carry the machine, e.g. up steps.
Perfect ergonomics
  • Just one on/off switch for foolproof operation.
  • The hose reel offers high comfort and reduced set-up time.
  • Ergonomic and effortless trigger gun that is convenient to use.
Excellent reliability
  • Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
  • Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
  • The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design
  • Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
  • Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 1
Voltage (Volt) 220
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 400
Inlet temperature (Celsius) 40
Working pressure (Bar) 100 - 145
Max. pressure (Bar) 145
Connected load (Kilowatt) 1.8
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 17.705
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 20.77
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 335 x 320 x 845

Scope of supply

  • Power nozzle
  • Spray lance: 600 Centimetre

Equipment

  • 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Pressure cut-off
Pressure washer HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
Pressure washer HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
Application areas
  • Ideal applications in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.