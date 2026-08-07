Pressure washer HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car
Compact HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to retractable pull handle and robust wheels.
The HD 4/10 X Plus Classic Car is an ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact pressure cleaner. The machine impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and and induction motor. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus it ensures a long lifetime and very low repaire and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the site of use, the HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
Outstanding mobility
- The robust D180 wheels are ideal for tough applications.
- Extendible handle for convenient transport over short distances.
- Additional handle makes it easier to carry the machine, e.g. up steps.
Perfect ergonomics
- Just one on/off switch for foolproof operation.
- The hose reel offers high comfort and reduced set-up time.
- Ergonomic and effortless trigger gun that is convenient to use.
Excellent reliability
- Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
- Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
- The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design
- Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
- Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|400
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|40
|Working pressure (Bar)
|100 - 145
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|145
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|1.8
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|17.705
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|20.77
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|335 x 320 x 845
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
- Spray lance: 600 Centimetre
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Ideal applications in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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