Pressure washer HD 4/8 Commercial Bundle
This ergonomic and mobile cold water pressure washer contains a retractable pull handle and robust wheels. Comes with additional eco!Booster lance and cleaning accesories.
With its compact size, low weight, retractable pull handle and robust wheels, the HD 4/8 Classic high-pressure cleaner has an especially ergonomic design and is very easy to transport. Thanks to a working pressure of 80 bar and an hourly water volume of 400 litres, it is thus the ideal companion for tradesmen and for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning. The HD 4/8 Classic has a reliable three-piston axial pump, an induction motor and automatic pressure relief that effectively protects all hydraulic components and thus contributes to significantly minimising costs for repairs and maintenance. Furthermore, the pressure relief system reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work with this extremely easy-to-use machine.
Features and benefits
Outstanding mobility
- The robust D180 wheels are ideal for tough applications.
- Extendible handle for convenient transport over short distances.
- Additional handle makes it easier to carry the machine, e.g. up steps.
Perfect ergonomics
- Just one on/off switch for foolproof operation.
- Ergonomic and effortless trigger gun that is convenient to use.
- Convenient accessory storage.
Excellent reliability
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
- Internal components are protected effectively by the housing.
Compact design
- Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
- Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|400
|Working pressure (Bar)
|80
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
Application areas
- Ideal applications in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning