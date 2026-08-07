HD Trailer HD trailer gasoline

For independent, long high-pressure cleaning applications on construction sites and in municipalities: preconfigured, mobile HD trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 with 1000 litre water tank and Honda petrol engine.

Thanks to a powerful and reliable Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and a 1000 litre water tank, our mobile and very robust HD trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 easily works without an external power and water supply. 230 bar working pressure and a water throughput of 930 litres/hour ensure maximum cleaning performance also in the case of stubborn dirt, which is typical in the construction sector or in day-to-day work in municipalities. The simple operation, convenient storage options and useful equipment details such as the standard EASY!Force high-pressure gun highlight the overall user-friendly concept of the machine. This preconfigured version is supplied ex works with dampers, premium accessories package, high-pressure hose reel, front guard plate, tarpaulin for rear area, crane hooks, hour meter and additional 20-litre fuel canister.

Features and benefits
Independent of an external power or water supply
  • 1000 litre water tank for at least one hour of work at full power.
  • Integrated trailer concept for high mobility and maximum independence.
  • Can be used independently of a power supply thanks to powerful gasoline engines.
Easy and convenient operation
  • Very simple operation, thus designed for use in rental parks.
  • Convenient equipment with motor electro start and optional hose reel.
  • Storage compartment in the rear section for storing fuel canister and accessories.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
  • Reliable, tried-and-tested Kärcher high-pressure technology with long service life.
  • Bullbar and rear tarpaulin for protecting the machine available as optional equipment.
  • The integrated antifreeze system permits work activities all year round.
Preconfigured trailer version
  • Ex works with dampers, hose reel, crane hooks and premium accessories package.
  • With front guard plate, tarpaulin, hour meter and fuel canister (20 l).
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (Litres per hour) 400 - 930
Inlet temperature (Celsius) 60
Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal) 40 - 230 / 4 - 23
Engine manufacturer Honda
Engine type GX 390
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 548.914
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 3402 x 1496 x 1435

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 30 Metre
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
  • Servo Control
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt blaster

Equipment

  • Detergent function: Suction
HD Trailer HD trailer gasoline
HD Trailer HD trailer gasoline
HD Trailer HD trailer gasoline
HD Trailer HD trailer gasoline
HD Trailer HD trailer gasoline
Application areas
  • Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the construction industry, e.g. of construction machines and vehicles
  • For rental from rental parks for diverse cleaning applications
  • Ideal for cleaning service providers, e.g. for removing graffiti
  • Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the municipal environment, e.g. in parks
Accessories
Cleaning agents