HD Trailer HD trailer gasoline
For independent, long high-pressure cleaning applications on construction sites and in municipalities: preconfigured, mobile HD trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 with 1000 litre water tank and Honda petrol engine.
Thanks to a powerful and reliable Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and a 1000 litre water tank, our mobile and very robust HD trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 easily works without an external power and water supply. 230 bar working pressure and a water throughput of 930 litres/hour ensure maximum cleaning performance also in the case of stubborn dirt, which is typical in the construction sector or in day-to-day work in municipalities. The simple operation, convenient storage options and useful equipment details such as the standard EASY!Force high-pressure gun highlight the overall user-friendly concept of the machine. This preconfigured version is supplied ex works with dampers, premium accessories package, high-pressure hose reel, front guard plate, tarpaulin for rear area, crane hooks, hour meter and additional 20-litre fuel canister.
Features and benefits
Independent of an external power or water supply
- 1000 litre water tank for at least one hour of work at full power.
- Integrated trailer concept for high mobility and maximum independence.
- Can be used independently of a power supply thanks to powerful gasoline engines.
Easy and convenient operation
- Very simple operation, thus designed for use in rental parks.
- Convenient equipment with motor electro start and optional hose reel.
- Storage compartment in the rear section for storing fuel canister and accessories.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
- Reliable, tried-and-tested Kärcher high-pressure technology with long service life.
- Bullbar and rear tarpaulin for protecting the machine available as optional equipment.
- The integrated antifreeze system permits work activities all year round.
Preconfigured trailer version
- Ex works with dampers, hose reel, crane hooks and premium accessories package.
- With front guard plate, tarpaulin, hour meter and fuel canister (20 l).
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|400 - 930
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|60
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|40 - 230 / 4 - 23
|Engine manufacturer
|Honda
|Engine type
|GX 390
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|548.914
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|3402 x 1496 x 1435
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 30 Metre
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
- Servo Control
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
Application areas
- Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the construction industry, e.g. of construction machines and vehicles
- For rental from rental parks for diverse cleaning applications
- Ideal for cleaning service providers, e.g. for removing graffiti
- Mobile high-pressure cleaning in the municipal environment, e.g. in parks