Thanks to a powerful and reliable Honda petrol engine (EU STAGE V) and a 1000 litre water tank, our mobile and very robust HD trailer HD 9/23 Ge Tr1 easily works without an external power and water supply. 230 bar working pressure and a water throughput of 930 litres/hour ensure maximum cleaning performance also in the case of stubborn dirt, which is typical in the construction sector or in day-to-day work in municipalities. The simple operation, convenient storage options and useful equipment details such as the standard EASY!Force high-pressure gun highlight the overall user-friendly concept of the machine. This preconfigured version is supplied ex works with dampers, premium accessories package, high-pressure hose reel, front guard plate, tarpaulin for rear area, crane hooks, hour meter and additional 20-litre fuel canister.