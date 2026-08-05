Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus

The HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner offers both power and convenience. The equipment includes high-quality materials, the automatic hose reel and the Vibrasoft rotary nozzle.

The HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner enables ergonomic working thanks to the EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun without holding force. The pressure and water volume can be regulated directly on the trigger gun/lance using the Servo Control controller; the stainless steel lance (1050 mm) can be rotated. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle reduces vibrations and noise by up to 30 percent. The cleaner impresses with its high-quality workmanship and materials: the vertically installed motor and pump unit (upright concept) consists of a wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head as well as a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system and enables a compact design for maximum portability. The aluminium frame carrier make the chassis robust, lightweight and suitable for crane loading. Includes Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with durable Teflon® coating and an automatic hose reel capable of winding and unwinding even under pressure and at an angle of up to 45°, for up to 50 percent quicker set-up times. This super class device is rounded off with accessory storage options such as a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus: Automatic hose reel
Automatic hose reel
Automatic winding and unwinding up to an angle of 45 °, even under pressure. Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating. Set-up times up to twice as fast.
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus: Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unit
Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unit
Small footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine.
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus: 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head
4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head
Long service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Ergonomic Vibrasoft Dirt Blaster
  • Reduces vibrations by up to 30%.
  • Reduces volume and noise level.
  • Rotary nozzle takes the hard work out of extensive cleaning tasks.
Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site
  • Swivelling pump head.
  • Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis.
  • Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
  • Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
  • EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
  • Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
  • Stowage compartment.
  • Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable.
  • Storage for high pressure hose.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 376 - 424
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 500 - 900
Inlet temperature (Celsius) 60
Working pressure (Bar) 50 - 200
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Connected load (Kilowatt) 7
Power cable (Metre) 5
Nozzle size 047
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 74.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 82.75
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 607 x 518 x 1063

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • Spray gun with soft grip padding
  • High-pressure hose length: 20 Metre
  • High-pressure hose type: Ultra Guard
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt blaster
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • 4-pole three-phase motor with air and water cooling
  • 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Integrated fine mesh water filter
  • Sight glass for oil level
  • Brass water inlet fitting
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Pressure washer HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
Videos
Application areas
  • Cleaning tractors, machines and implements in agriculture
  • Cleaning machines and equipment on the building site, such as cement mixers, scaffolding, wheel loaders, diggers or concrete pumps
  • Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
  • Cleaning vehicles in transport sector, such as trucks, ships, aeroplanes or buses
  • Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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