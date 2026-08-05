Pressure washer HDS 8/18-4 C Classic
HDS 8/18-4 C Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with a crankshaft pump, powerful 4-pole motor and robust tubular steel frame – outstanding price and performance.
Great robustness and an excellent price-performance ratio: the HDS 8/18-4 C Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with a powerful 4-pole motor. The crankshaft pump builds up high pressure and enables a wide range of cleaning tasks to be carried out efficiently and quickly with the tried-and-tested Classic high-pressure gun. The pressure and water flow can be adjusted depending on the requirements. The integrated water filter keeps dirt particles away from the pump and extends the downtime. The hot water technology even breaks up lubricants effectively and reduces the use of cleaning agents. The highly reliable and maintenance-friendly HDS 8/18-4 C Classic is designed for daily use in hard conditions, whether on construction sites or in the agriculture, automotive or transport industries. A robust tubular steel frame provides protection against impacts, while puncture-proof wheels ensure high manoeuvrability. The machine can also be loaded by crane thanks to an attachment point. The 30-litre fuel tank enables very long operations. There is a storage compartment for accessories.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingA robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
ReliabilityRobust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter.
Efficient burner engineeringHigh degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In the Eco mode, the unit operates in the most economical temperature range (60°C) with full water flow.
Outstanding mobility
- Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
- With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|300 - 800
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|235
|Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius)
|Maximum 80
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|5.5
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour)
|5.2
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour)
|4.2
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Fuel tank (Litre)
|30
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|123.719
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|133.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1075 x 722 x 915
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard hot water
- Spray lance: 840 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Equipment and machinery cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sport facilities
- Cleaning in production processes
- Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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