Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Reliable, easy to operate with an excellent price/performance ratio. This hot water pressure washer is equipped with a high-quality crankshaft pump as well as a robust tubular steel frame.
Thanks to its powerful and reliable components, the HDS 10/21-4 M Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher shines when cleaning. Enjoy simple opereation, ease of maintenance and the best cleaning results. The robust crankshaft pump, protected from contamination by a water filter, and the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensure high performance and long-lasting operation. Thanks to the open design, all essential components are very easy to access, while maximum protection is ensured by a sturdy tubular steel frame. This makes the HDS 10/21-4 M Classic suitable for the most challenging applications under harsh conditions, such as on construction sites or in agriculture. Integrated crane hooks and large, puncture-resistant wheels facilitate transport to and from the site. The machine from the middle class is also equipped with the Classic high-pressure gun, a 30 litre fuel tank for very long cleaning applications and practical options for accessory storage as standard.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingRobust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
Efficient burner engineeringHigh degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In the Eco mode, the unit operates in the most economical temperature range (60°C) with full water flow.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connectionsQuick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy and intuitive to operate.
Reliability
- Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
- 4-pole water-cooled electric motor.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
Outstanding mobility
- Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
- With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|400
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|350 - 1000
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|30 - 210 / 3 - 21
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|235
|Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius)
|Maximum 80
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|8
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour)
|6.4
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour)
|5.2
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Fuel tank (Litre)
|30
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|128
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|137.981
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1075 x 722 x 892
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- ANTI!Twist
- Pressure cut-off
- Pole reversing plug (3-phase)
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Equipment and machinery cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sport facilities
- Cleaning in production processes
- Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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