Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic

Reliable, easy to operate with an excellent price/performance ratio. This hot water pressure washer is equipped with a high-quality crankshaft pump as well as a robust tubular steel frame. 

Thanks to its powerful and reliable components, the HDS 10/21-4 M Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher shines when cleaning. Enjoy simple opereation, ease of maintenance and the best cleaning results. The robust crankshaft pump, protected from contamination by a water filter, and the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensure high performance and long-lasting operation. Thanks to the open design, all essential components are very easy to access, while maximum protection is ensured by a sturdy tubular steel frame. This makes the HDS 10/21-4 M Classic suitable for the most challenging applications under harsh conditions, such as on construction sites or in agriculture. Integrated crane hooks and large, puncture-resistant wheels facilitate transport to and from the site. The machine from the middle class is also equipped with the Classic high-pressure gun, a 30 litre fuel tank for very long cleaning applications and practical options for accessory storage as standard. 

Features and benefits
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic: Robust and long-lasting
Robust and long-lasting
Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance.
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic: Efficient burner engineering
Efficient burner engineering
High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In the Eco mode, the unit operates in the most economical temperature range (60°C) with full water flow.
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic: Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement. Robust and durable accessories. Easy and intuitive to operate.
Reliability
  • Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump.
  • 4-pole water-cooled electric motor.
  • Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
Outstanding mobility
  • Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces.
  • With crane hook for simple transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 350 - 1000
Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal) 30 - 210 / 3 - 21
Max. pressure (Bar) 235
Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius) Maximum 80
Connected load (Kilowatt) 8
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour) 6.4
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour) 5.2
Power cable (Metre) 5
Fuel tank (Litre) 30
Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram) 128
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 137.981
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1075 x 722 x 892

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 Metre
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • ANTI!Twist
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Pole reversing plug (3-phase)
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 Classic
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Equipment and machinery cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor areas
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sport facilities
  • Cleaning in production processes
  • Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

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