Pressure washer HDS 10/21-4 M
Powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, economical eco!efficiency mode, two detergent tanks and stainless steel heating coil.
The HDS 10/21-4 M is one of the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class and also impresses with its sophisticated ergonomics and high level of user-friendliness. Its low-speed, 4-pole and water-cooled electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston and the economical eco!efficiency mode simultaneously ensure maximum performance and reliable, economical operation. The energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are also included as standard for fatigue-free and time-saving work. Many other equipment and performance details are also impressive, such as the optimised burner engineering, the stainless steel heating coil, the two detergent tanks, the convenient mobility concept, the extensive safety technology, the simple operation with just one switch or the clever accessory storage options.
Features and benefits
High efficiencyIn the Eco mode, the unit operates in the most economical temperature range (60°C) with full water flow. Burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to full-load operation.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!LockEASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Maximum efficiencyHighly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with three-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Operational reliability
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The soft damping system (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure surges in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
- Roomy storage compartment for cleaning agents, gloves and tools.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy changeover between cleaning agent tanks 1 and 2.
- Accurate cleaning agent dosing unit with clear rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber-tyred wheels and swivel castors.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|420
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|500 - 1000
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|30 - 210 / 3 - 21
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|240
|Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius)
|Minimum 80 - Maximum 155
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|8
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour)
|7.3
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour)
|5.8
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Fuel tank (Litre)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|187.454
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|197.308
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1300 x 800 x 1140
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 Metre
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- ANTI!Twist
- Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
- Pressure cut-off
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
- Stainless steel heating coil
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Equipment and machinery cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sport facilities
- Cleaning in production processes
- Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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