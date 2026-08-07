The single-phase HDS 7/12-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher combines the highest cleaning quality with the best ergonomics and user-friendliness, making it the perfect entry-level machine in the middle class. High-quality components and systems, such as the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, the stainless steel heating coil with optimised burner engineering and the low-consumption eco!efficiency mode, ensure safe and economical operation. The innovative EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050 mm stainless steel spray lance with patented nozzle technology are also included as standard for effortless, fatigue-free and ergonomic work. The middle class machine also impresses with its two detergent tanks, intuitive single-button operation, ergonomic accessory storage, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and a sophisticated mobility concept. Consistently applied safety technology with a water filter, safety valves and SDS hose also reliably protects the particularly maintenance-friendly HDS 7/12-4 M from damage.