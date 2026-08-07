Pressure washer HDS 7/12-4 M
Extremely user-friendly middle class hot water high-pressure cleaner with a robust 3-piston axial pump, water-cooled 4-pole electric motor and two detergent tanks.
The single-phase HDS 7/12-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher combines the highest cleaning quality with the best ergonomics and user-friendliness, making it the perfect entry-level machine in the middle class. High-quality components and systems, such as the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the low-speed, water-cooled, 4-pole electric motor, the stainless steel heating coil with optimised burner engineering and the low-consumption eco!efficiency mode, ensure safe and economical operation. The innovative EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050 mm stainless steel spray lance with patented nozzle technology are also included as standard for effortless, fatigue-free and ergonomic work. The middle class machine also impresses with its two detergent tanks, intuitive single-button operation, ergonomic accessory storage, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and a sophisticated mobility concept. Consistently applied safety technology with a water filter, safety valves and SDS hose also reliably protects the particularly maintenance-friendly HDS 7/12-4 M from damage.
Features and benefits
Maximum efficiency
- Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology.
- 4-pole electric motor with three-piston axial pump.
- Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
Operational reliability
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The soft damping system (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure surges in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
- Roomy storage compartment for cleaning agents, gloves and tools.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy changeover between cleaning agent tanks 1 and 2.
- Accurate cleaning agent dosing unit with clear rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber-tyred wheels and swivel castors.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Operating concept
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|350 - 700
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|30 - 120 / 3 - 12
|Max. pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|165 / 16.5
|Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius)
|Minimum 80 - Maximum 155
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|3.4
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour)
|4.6
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour)
|3.7
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Nozzle size
|025
|Fuel tank (Litre)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|181.454
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|191.308
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1300 x 800 x 1140
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 Metre
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
Equipment
- Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- ANTI!Twist
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Pressure cut-off
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
- Stainless steel heating coil
Application areas
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sport facilities
- Cleaning in production processes
- Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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