Pressure washer HDS 13/20-4 S
For maximum performance under the harshest conditions: super class hot water high-pressure cleaner with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, robust 3-piston axial pump and stainless steel heating coil.
As one of the most powerful machines in Kärcher's super class, the HDS 13/20-4 S hot water high-pressure cleaner impresses with the best cleaning results under the harshest operating conditions. High-quality components such as the low-speed, 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston provide maximum quality, while the economical eco!efficiency mode ensures maximum efficiency. Very easy to operate and maintain, ergonomically designed and easy to transport, the HDS 13/20-4 S also scores highly in terms of user-friendliness. This is underlined not least by the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology. The optimised burner engineering, a stainless steel heating coil, two detergent tanks, extensive safety technology, time-saving EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners and sophisticated accessory storage options round off the machine's lavish equipment package.
Features and benefits
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord.
- Roomy storage compartment for cleaning agents, gloves and tools.
Operational reliability
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
- The soft damping system (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure surges in the high-pressure system.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easy changeover between cleaning agent tanks 1 and 2.
- Accurate cleaning agent dosing unit with clear rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber-tyred wheels and swivel castors.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|420
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Flow rate (Litres per hour)
|600 - 1300
|Working pressure (Bar/Megapascal)
|30 - 200 / 3 - 20
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|240
|Temperature (feed 12 °C) (Celsius)
|Minimum 80 - Maximum 155
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (Kilograms per hour)
|9.5
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (Kilograms per hour)
|7.6
|Connected load (Kilowatt)
|9.5
|Power cable (Metre)
|5
|Fuel tank (Litre)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|233.254
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|243.108
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1300 x 800 x 1140
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 Metre
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 Millimetre
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- 2 Detergent tanks
- Dry-running protection
- Stainless steel heating coil
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Equipment and machinery cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sport facilities
- Cleaning in production processes
- Cleaning production systems
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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