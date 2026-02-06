Stationary high pressure unit HDC Classic

The perfect solution for regular or frequent high performance cleaning in various areas of the business. For the simultaneous use of 2 to 3 take-off points

The HDC Classic is an industrial stationary high-pressure cleaner for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Up to three operators can work simultaneously at different applications (points of use) using the device and the available water volume of 2000 l/h. The required working pressure is adjustable; devices can be selected for a maximum 80 bar or a maximum 160 bar. The HDC Classic is supplied with storage tank and float valve, dry-running protection, water temperature monitoring in the inlet, leak detection, motor protection circuit breaker and winding protection for the motor of the high-pressure pump, operating hours meter and error message display as standard. The inlet temperature is 60 °C. As an option, an advance pressure pump can be installed for a maximum inlet temperature of 85 °C. Fields of application include industry, agriculture and public services.  Frames and casings in stainless steel and powder-coated steel are available as an option. The industrial crankshaft pump, the brass pump head and the 4-pole low-speed electric motor (1450 rpm) are extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty applications.

Features and benefits
Durable and sturdy
  • Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
  • Robust reciprocating pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life.
  • 4-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor.
High machine safety
  • Storage tank with float valve and dry-running protection.
  • Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time.
Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses
  • With water shortage protection and temperature monitoring of motor and water.
  • Leakage protection and soft start.
  • Automatic shutdown if the minimum quantity is not reached during the water removal.
Individually configurable device
  • Frame and/or casing in stainless steel are available as an option.
Highly flexible
  • Advance pressure pump for feed temp. up to 85 °C (standard 60 °C) and 80/160 bar pressure
  • Frame and casing in stainless steel (powder-coated steel as standard).
  • 60-Hz devices (e.g. 380–480 V, 690 V/60 Hz) upon request.
Is ready for use quickly at any time
  • Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
  • Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements.
  • Can be used by two persons at the same time.
  • Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines.
  • As soon as the gun is activated, the pump starts conveying water. This enables easy work at all take-off points.
  • For rapid cleaning at different locations.
Robust design for harsh working conditions
  • Designed for daily use.
  • Can be used under tough working conditions.
  • Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (Bar/Megapascal) 80 / 160 / 8 / 16 / 16
Flow rate (Litres per hour) 700 / 2000
Inlet temperature (Celsius) Maximum 85
Motor start-up Soft start
Number of phases (Phases) 3
Voltage (Volt) 400
Frequency (Hertz) 50
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 860 x 595 x 580

Equipment

  • Oil dipstick
  • Sight glass for oil level
  • 4-pole motor (low-speed machine)
  • Air-cooled motor
  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
  • Dry-running protection
  • Storage tank with float valve
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Servo Control
  • Pressure cut-off
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning applications in the food industry
  • Agriculture
  • Stable cleaning
  • Ideal for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sector, as well as in industry
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
  • Public Services
  • For container/deposit cleaning in the food, cosmetics and chemicals industries
