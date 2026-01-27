Scrubber drier B 80 W Bp Dose
Battery powered walk-behind scrubber driers in the 80 litre class with traction drive. Ideal for areas between 1500 to 3000 m². With innovative KIK system and roller or disc brush head.
The B 80 W Bp DOSE battery powered walk-behind scrubber drier – with DOSE automatic cleaning agent dosing unit for economical cleaning agent application – can be optionally equipped with roller brush head with contra-rotating roller brushes and sweeping function or with disc brush head. It has traction drive and is ideal for easy, safe and convenient handling. The new KIK system offers reliable protection against incorrect operation. The device is equipped with an eco!efficiency mode which substantially extends the battery runtime. There are four different squeegees to choose from. This scrubber drier can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features: with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Auto Fill-in" for simple filling of the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for simplified rinsing out of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories make this scrubber drier ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.
Features and benefits
Fully automatic
- Automatic lifting/lowering of the brush head and vacuum bar.
Four batteries to choose from
- Battery types: maintenance-free 170 Ah (C5) with fleece technology, maintenance-free 180 Ah (C5), low-maintenance 180 Ah (C5) or maintenance-free 240 Ah (C5).
- The built-in charger can be adjusted to the various battery types.
EASY Operation selector switch
- Simple to use.
- The basic functions are controlled with the EASY switch.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- For significantly reduced energy consumption and substantially longer battery run-time.
- The eco!efficiency mode is extra quiet and optimal for noise-sensitive areas (e.g. hospitals or hotels).
Straight or curved suction bar
- For perfect suction on every floor.
- There are also different suction lips to choose from: Natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted suction lips for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Innovative KIK system
- Yellow key for operators, grey key for supervisors.
- Reduced service costs due to less operating error.
Practical device shape
- The slim machine can be easily manoeuvred, even in tight spaces.
- The asymmetric shape offers the best view of the surface to be cleaned.
DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit.
- Available with optional on-board cleaning agent dosing unit.
- Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable up to 3%).
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|650
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|80 / 80
|Battery (Volt)
|24
|Rated input power (Watt)
|up to 2200
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|90
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1389 x 613 x 1155
Equipment
- DOSE
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system