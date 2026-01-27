The B 80 W Bp DOSE battery powered walk-behind scrubber drier – with DOSE automatic cleaning agent dosing unit for economical cleaning agent application – can be optionally equipped with roller brush head with contra-rotating roller brushes and sweeping function or with disc brush head. It has traction drive and is ideal for easy, safe and convenient handling. The new KIK system offers reliable protection against incorrect operation. The device is equipped with an eco!efficiency mode which substantially extends the battery runtime. There are four different squeegees to choose from. This scrubber drier can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features: with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Auto Fill-in" for simple filling of the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for simplified rinsing out of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories make this scrubber drier ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.