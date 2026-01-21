Scrubber drier BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Lightweight, quiet and agile: the BD 38/12 C scrubber dryer with disc head is fitted with a fast rechargeable, high-performance lithium-ion battery and eco!efficiency mode.
Highly manoeuvrable, user-friendly and easy-to-maintain, the BD 38/12 C scrubber dryer is a highly professional and efficient tool for cleaning small areas and cluttered surfaces. The machine is equipped with a disc brush 38 cm in diameter. The new lithium-ion battery has a prolonged run time, making it three times more durable than conventional lead batteries. It is completely maintenance-free and quick to recharge. The eco!efficiency mode reduces energy consumption, increases the run time and lowers the noise level by around 40%. The BD 38/12 C, which is 35% lighter than the other machines in this unit class, helps you to negotiate steps and facilitates transport.
Features and benefits
High-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free despite a service life that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
- Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
- Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
Includes high-performance on-board charger
- The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time.
- Can be fully recharged in three hours or semi-charged in one hour. (Interim charges possible at any time.)
- Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Very low machine weight
- 35% lighter than comparable machines.
- Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Easy to manoeuver and simplified transport in vehicles.
Reliable disc technology
- Very good cleaning effect on smooth floor coverings.
- Suitable for use with brushes and pads.
- Brush included in scope of delivery.
Suction bar directly behind the brush
- Optimum suction – even in curves.
- Easy raising using a foot pedal.
Compact dimensions
- Driving away from the wall is possible at a 90° angle.
- No protrusions from the device.
- Easy handling.
Folding handlebar
- Compact for easy storage.
- Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Handlebar height-adjustable
- Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|380
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|480
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|12 / 12
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|1520
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|1140
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (Volt/Ampere-hour)
|25.2 / 21
|Battery runtime (Hour)
|Maximum 1.5
|Battery charging time (Hour)
|Approx. 2.7
|Power supply for battery charger (Volt/Hertz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre/Kilogram)
|25 - 30 / 16 - 20
|aisle turning width (Millimetre)
|1050
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|1
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|65
|Rated input power (Watt)
|500
|Colour
|anthracite
|Permissible total weight (Kilogram)
|48
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|36
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|995 x 495 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Unit
- Battery and charger included
- Transport wheels
- Curved squeegee
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.