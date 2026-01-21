Scrubber drier BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li

Lightweight, quiet and agile: the BD 38/12 C scrubber dryer with disc head is fitted with a fast rechargeable, high-performance lithium-ion battery and eco!efficiency mode.

Highly manoeuvrable, user-friendly and easy-to-maintain, the BD 38/12 C scrubber dryer is a highly professional and efficient tool for cleaning small areas and cluttered surfaces. The machine is equipped with a disc brush 38 cm in diameter. The new lithium-ion battery has a prolonged run time, making it three times more durable than conventional lead batteries. It is completely maintenance-free and quick to recharge. The eco!efficiency mode reduces energy consumption, increases the run time and lowers the noise level by around 40%. The BD 38/12 C, which is 35% lighter than the other machines in this unit class, helps you to negotiate steps and facilitates transport.

Features and benefits
High-performance lithium-ion battery
  • Completely maintenance-free despite a service life that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
  • Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
  • Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
Includes high-performance on-board charger
  • The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time.
  • Can be fully recharged in three hours or semi-charged in one hour. (Interim charges possible at any time.)
  • Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Very low machine weight
  • 35% lighter than comparable machines.
  • Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
  • Easy to manoeuver and simplified transport in vehicles.
Reliable disc technology
  • Very good cleaning effect on smooth floor coverings.
  • Suitable for use with brushes and pads.
  • Brush included in scope of delivery.
Suction bar directly behind the brush
  • Optimum suction – even in curves.
  • Easy raising using a foot pedal.
Compact dimensions
  • Driving away from the wall is possible at a 90° angle.
  • No protrusions from the device.
  • Easy handling.
Folding handlebar
  • Compact for easy storage.
  • Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Handlebar height-adjustable
  • Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (Millimetre) 380
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 480
Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre) 12 / 12
Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 1520
Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 1140
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (Volt/Ampere-hour) 25.2 / 21
Battery runtime (Hour) Maximum 1.5
Battery charging time (Hour) Approx. 2.7
Power supply for battery charger (Volt/Hertz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 180
Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre/Kilogram) 25 - 30 / 16 - 20
aisle turning width (Millimetre) 1050
Water consumption (Litres per minute) 1
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 65
Rated input power (Watt) 500
Colour anthracite
Permissible total weight (Kilogram) 48
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 36
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 995 x 495 x 1090

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Unit
  • Battery and charger included
  • Transport wheels
  • Curved squeegee

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
