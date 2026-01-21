Highly manoeuvrable, user-friendly and easy-to-maintain, the BD 38/12 C scrubber dryer is a highly professional and efficient tool for cleaning small areas and cluttered surfaces. The machine is equipped with a disc brush 38 cm in diameter. The new lithium-ion battery has a prolonged run time, making it three times more durable than conventional lead batteries. It is completely maintenance-free and quick to recharge. The eco!efficiency mode reduces energy consumption, increases the run time and lowers the noise level by around 40%. The BD 38/12 C, which is 35% lighter than the other machines in this unit class, helps you to negotiate steps and facilitates transport.