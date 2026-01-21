Scrubber drier BD 50/50 C Bp Classic
The BD 50/50 C Bp Classic is an affordable, compact entry-level model in the battery powered scrubber drier class. The machine allows area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
The BD 50/50 C Bp Classic offers a clear view of the area to be cleaned due to the compact dimensions of this battery powered scrubber drier with sophisticated disc technology. The operation of this machine is as clear as the view with the EASY Operation Panel from Kärcher. Machine features have been reduced to the most important settings and functions to enable use after brief instruction. We recommend the BD 50/50 C Bp Classic for use in supermarkets, hotels or healthcare facilities.
Features and benefits
Equipped with solenoid valve and transport roll for maximum comfortSolenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. The fold-out transport roll makes possible the convenient two-step method. Fold-out transport roll facilitates the transport of the machine considerably.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelSelf-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Few yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Affordable entry-level modelExcellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Large tank volume with compact dimensions
- Extremely manoeuvrable.
- Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Large battery compartment for all standard battery types
- Easily accessible battery compartment for fast battery replacement.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Home-Base system
- Options for the attachment of further accessory parts or equipment.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
- 1-switch operation.
- Very easy to use.
Simple assignment of functions with operating elements in yellow
- Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
- Suitable for daily use.
- Extremely durable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|510
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|900
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|Maximum 2040
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|1200
|Battery (Volt)
|24
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre/Kilogram)
|27.3 - 28.5 / 20 - 23
|aisle turning width (Millimetre)
|1240
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|Maximum 2.3
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|66 - 66
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 1100
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|52
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1170 x 570 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Unit
- Squeegee, v-shaped
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.