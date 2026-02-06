Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *EU

With two 55 l tanks and a 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp achieves an area performance of 2000 m² per hour.

Our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp impresses with robust and long-lasting components such as the disc brush head and the squeegee (850 mm) made from high-quality aluminium. 27 kilogram brush contact pressure, 55 litre tanks and 51 centimetre working width ensure top-class results on up to 2000 m² per hour for maintenance cleaning, e.g., in public buildings, retail, the health sector or in industry. The very compact design, the comfortable four-wheel system and the support from the integrated traction drive enable an excellent overview of the areas to be cleaned, very good manoeuvrability and long, fatigue-free applications. This is why our building service contractors appreciate the user-friendly and versatile BD 50/55 W Classic Bp in daily cleaning applications.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *EU: Raisable aluminium brush head
Raisable aluminium brush head
For excellent cleaning performances. Extremely robust design. High-quality material for a long service life.
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *EU: Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive
Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive
Very easy to transport. Increases the user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *EU: Self-explanatory operation
Self-explanatory operation
Easy to start the machine. Reduces the training requirement and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Curved squeegee as standard
  • Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
  • Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
  • Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
  • For operators of different heights.
  • Increases the operating comfort.
  • Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
  • High quality prevents deformations.
  • Increases reliability.
  • Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
  • Easy maintenance work.
  • Reduces the operating noise.
  • Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate waste water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing unit
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre) 55 / 55
Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour) Maximum 2550
Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 1530
Battery (Volt) 24
Driving speed (Kilometres per hour) Maximum 6
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 180
Brush contact pressure (Kilogram) 27
aisle turning width (Millimetre) 1400
Water consumption (Litres per minute) Maximum 2.6
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 65.2
Permissible total weight (Kilogram) 240
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 103
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1328 x 610 x 1073

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Unit
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar

Equipment

  • Traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *EU
Application areas
  • Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
  • For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
  • For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry
