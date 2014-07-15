Scrubber drier BR 30/4 C
The BR 30/4 C scrubber dryer is light and compact – weighing only 11.5 kg, this highly innovative and powerful vacuum is ideal for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m² as the perfect alternative to manual cleaning.
This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber dryer.
Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
- For ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
- The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices.
- The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Immediately dry
- The soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards.
- The floor can be walked on again immediately.
- For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Vacuum off facility
- The suction can be deactivated using the foot pedal.
- For a thorough cleaning, the cleaning fleet can be spread out first, and then suctioned off separately.
Removable tanks
- The handy fresh water tank can be removed separately and can also be filled in small sinks.
- The wastewater tank can be removed separately and can be emptied into the sink, for example.
- Tanks can be removed separately or together. Including handle for easy transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|300
|Vacuum working width (Millimetre)
|300
|Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|200
|Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour)
|130
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|1450
|Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre)
|100
|Water consumption (Litres per minute)
|0.3
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|Maximum 72
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Rated input power (Watt)
|820
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|507 x 343 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Unit
- Transport wheels
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Unit
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.