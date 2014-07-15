Scrubber drier BR 30/4 C

The BR 30/4 C scrubber dryer is light and compact – weighing only 11.5 kg, this highly innovative and powerful vacuum is ideal for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m² as the perfect alternative to manual cleaning.

This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber dryer.

Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
  • For ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
  • The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices.
  • The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Immediately dry
  • The soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards.
  • The floor can be walked on again immediately.
  • For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Vacuum off facility
  • The suction can be deactivated using the foot pedal.
  • For a thorough cleaning, the cleaning fleet can be spread out first, and then suctioned off separately.
Removable tanks
  • The handy fresh water tank can be removed separately and can also be filled in small sinks.
  • The wastewater tank can be removed separately and can be emptied into the sink, for example.
  • Tanks can be removed separately or together. Including handle for easy transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (Millimetre) 300
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 300
Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre) 4 / 4
Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 200
Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 130
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 1450
Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre) 100
Water consumption (Litres per minute) 0.3
Sound pressure level (Decibel) Maximum 72
Voltage (Volt) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hertz) 50 / 60
Rated input power (Watt) 820
Colour anthracite
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 507 x 343 x 1145

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 1 Unit
  • Transport wheels
  • 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Unit

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Mains operation
Scrubber drier BR 30/4 C
