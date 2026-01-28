Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic
The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.
Our very robust single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is very versatile for thorough floor cleaning. With a powerful 1,500 watt motor, it is suitable for both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet floors. With a working width of 430 mm, it is ideal for most applications in the area of building cleaning, whilst the maintenance-free planet carrier made with hard-wearing metal gears ensures a long lifetime and far less wear and lower maintenance costs compared to a belt gear. A pad drive board is also included in delivery.
Features and benefits
Powerful motorExtremely robust and durable design. Powerful for numerous applications. Low operation and service costs.
Robust planetary gear driveHard-wearing metal gears. Less wear and maintenance costs compared to a belt drive. Higher torque than a conventional belt drive. Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Simple operationConvenient and easy handling. Very good balance and quiet operation.
Additional socket
- For suction unit attachment to reduce dust development.
- Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (Millimetre)
|430
|Working height (Millimetre)
|90
|Brush speed (Revolutions per minute)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (Kilogram)
|43
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|66
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|44.185
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|940 x 430 x 1105
Scope of supply
- Driver plate
Equipment
- Tank, optional: 10 Litre
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
