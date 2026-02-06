Scrubber drier B 300 R I D

The diesel-powered B 300 RI diesel ride-on combination machine is a high-performance combination of a scrubber dryer and sweeper with a working width of up to 1755 mm.

Thanks to an extra large roller brush, a ride-on scrubber dryer becomes the 300 RI diesel combination machine, which enables scrub vacuuming and sweeping in one work process. Diesel-operated, with a large water tank (300 litres) and a working width of up to 1755 centimetres, it is ideally suited to maintenance cleaning and deep cleaning of large areas. The raised and comfortable driving position allows a very good overview. The high container emptying, which simplifies the disposal of the waste, as well as the optional side brush or side scrubbing deck, which guarantee cleaning right up to the walls and corners, whilst the wide, curved squeegees ensure first-class suction. The robust machine with solid steel frame gets through even the toughest operations completely effortlessly.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier B 300 R I D: Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process
Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary.
Scrubber drier B 300 R I D: Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin
Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated.
Scrubber drier B 300 R I D: Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine
Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects.
Raised driving position
  • Very good view of the surface to be cleaned.
  • Agile handling.
Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine
  • Long, uninterrupted periods of work.
  • Independent cleaning.
  • Flexible cleaning.
Solid steel frame
  • Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs.
Curved squeegees
  • Very good suction, even in tight curves.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Diesel
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (Millimetre) 1045 - 1755
Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre) 1755
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 1440
Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre) 300 / 300
Container (Litre) 180
Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 16550
Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 12400
Battery type Starter Battery
Battery (Volt/Ampere-hour) 12 / 80
Climbing capacity (Percent) 12
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 460 - 460
Brush contact pressure (Kilogram) 25 - 150
Water consumption (Litres per minute) Maximum 12
Sound pressure level (Decibel) 92
Permissible total weight (Kilogram) 2635
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 2490 x 1570 x 1860

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Unit
  • Curved squeegee

Equipment

  • Traction drive
  • Parking brake
  • Integrated sweeping mechanism
  • Pre-sweeping attachment
  • Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Also for applications in open halls, external warehouses, loading bays and on construction sites
  • For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
  • Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
  • Retail
Accessories
