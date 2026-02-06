Thanks to an extra large roller brush, a ride-on scrubber dryer becomes the 300 RI diesel combination machine, which enables scrub vacuuming and sweeping in one work process. Diesel-operated, with a large water tank (300 litres) and a working width of up to 1755 centimetres, it is ideally suited to maintenance cleaning and deep cleaning of large areas. The raised and comfortable driving position allows a very good overview. The high container emptying, which simplifies the disposal of the waste, as well as the optional side brush or side scrubbing deck, which guarantee cleaning right up to the walls and corners, whilst the wide, curved squeegees ensure first-class suction. The robust machine with solid steel frame gets through even the toughest operations completely effortlessly.