Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Bp Classic

For an area performance of up to 2,000 m² per hour: the battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

The extreme ease of use through specially colour-coded control elements is one of the outstanding features of our battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier. Its compact, narrow construction style facilitates handling and transport and ensures a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a real alternative to walk-behind machines. Practical details such as the Home Base, which facilitates the transport of manual cleaning equipment using hooks, or the likewise optionally available bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop complete the concept. Please note that batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Bp Classic: Simple operation
Simple operation
Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Few yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Bp Classic: Disc brush engineering
Disc brush engineering
Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Bp Classic: Compact, slim design
Compact, slim design
Extremely manoeuvrable machine. Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned. Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
  • Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
  • Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (Millimetre) 510
Vacuum working width (Millimetre) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (Litre) 70 / 75
Theoretical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 2805
Practical working capacity (Square metres per hour) 2000
Battery (Volt) 24
Battery runtime (Hour) Maximum 2.5
Brush speed (Revolutions per minute) 180
Brush contact pressure (Grams per square centimetre/Kilogram) 13 / 20
aisle turning width (Millimetre) 1650
Water consumption (Litres per minute) Maximum 2.3
Rated input power (Watt) 1400
Permissible total weight (Kilogram) 345
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 1310 x 590 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Unit
  • Squeegee, v-shaped

Equipment

  • Traction drive
  • Automatic water stop
  • Solenoid valve
  • Two-tank system
