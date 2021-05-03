Safe chemical processes
The chemicals industry works with a variety of aggressive solid substances and corrosive liquids, which are often explosive and hazardous. The safe suction of such substances is a challenging task and requires extremely reliably solutions.
Use:
- Cleaning machines and workstations, particularly suctioning and vacuuming (aggressive) chemical products such as fertilisers, pigment powder, water, detergents, etc.
- Vacuuming dust from production processes, e.g. during the filling of mixing plants
Challenge:
- Various vacuuming jobs for dirt from food, dust (explosive, free-flying, adhesive, wet), greases, oils, proteins, liquids
- Preventing the risk of dust explosions
- Ruling out cross-contamination, bacterial contamination, changes in taste
Result:
- Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised
- Reliable suction of explosive dust by machines with ATEX certification
- Durable, reliable, compact and economical solutions
- Effective filters and filter cleaning