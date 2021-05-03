Dust-free production in the electrical and optics industry

In the electrical and optics industry very fine dust is generated during production which can damage components and must be vacuumed directly in the process. Our vacuuming systems not only allow you to complete these tasks, but also protect your advanced production systems.

Kärcher for the electrical and optical industry

Use:

  • Milling electrical components
  • Polishing optical elements

Challenge:

  • Very abrasive dust
  • Dust that can destroy components

Result:

  • Quality assurance and ensuring operational processes

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for liquids / swarf

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 