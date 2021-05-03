Dust-free production in the electrical and optics industry
In the electrical and optics industry very fine dust is generated during production which can damage components and must be vacuumed directly in the process. Our vacuuming systems not only allow you to complete these tasks, but also protect your advanced production systems.
Use:
- Milling electrical components
- Polishing optical elements
Challenge:
- Very abrasive dust
- Dust that can destroy components
Result:
- Quality assurance and ensuring operational processes