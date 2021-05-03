Safe industrial production of stone and glass

Very fine, sharp-edged and abrasive suction material is produced when working with stone and glass. A challenge for vacuuming systems which you can overcome sustainably with our vacuuming solutions.

Kärcher for the stone and glass industry

Use:

  • Machine cleaning with sometimes large fluid amounts
  • Vacuuming cement dust on conveyor belts, filling funnels, filling lines, etc.

Challenge:

  • Large amounts of dust
  • Sharp-edged suction media
  • Large amounts of cooling water

Result:

  • Quality assurance and ensuring operational processes

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for liquids / swarf

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 