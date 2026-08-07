Industrial vacuum IVS 100/75
IVS 100/75: the largest model in our 60 Hz super-class industrial vacuum range. With a 7.5-kW side channel blower for vacuuming large quantities of heavy materials in continuous operation.
The IVS 100/75 is the most powerful 60 Hz model in our range of super-class industrial vacuums. A corrosion-resistant 100-litre stainless steel container enables the suction of very large quantities of very heavy materials. Driven by a high-performance three-phase motor with soft start-up and equipped with a 7.5 kW side channel blower, the vacuum cleaner is ideal for mobile and stationary continuous use. This is thanks to an integrated container's set-down mechanism and emptying system. Generally speaking, the machine was developed with a strong focus on user-friendliness. For instance, the gearbox for targeted power transmission on the horizontal filter shaker enables consistently good filter cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force applied by the user. The filter system comprises a large star filter, which is not only approved for dust class M, but also requires very little space thanks to its 16-pleated construction. Further equipment details include the various options for storing accessories and an optional remote control for switching the vacuum cleaner on and off.
Features and benefits
Optional remote controlOptional radio remote control for machine operation from a distance of up to 30 m. Convenient, time-saving operation of the machine in a single forward movement. Optimal space utilisation: the vacuum cleaner can be stored in unused or safety areas.
Power-saving soft startLow starting current prevents power supply voltage dips. Low energy peaks ensure lower energy costs. Only low machine fuse protection necessary. (Up to 5.5 A,16 A fuse protection is sufficient.)
User-friendly machine handlingHose hook and accessory storage ensure fast tool access and tidy storage. Integrated cable hook for secure cable storage. All hooks can be hung freely on the machine via a clip system.
User-friendly set-down mechanism
- Easy and time-saving container removal directly on the handle.
- The practical container handle serves as an aid for pulling and pushing the machine to the emptying point.
- Large industrial rollers ensure maximum mobility even on uneven floors and under heavy load.
Horizontal operation of filter cleaning system
- The handle for manual filter cleaning is located at a convenient operating height and makes working comfortable.
- Regardless of the amount of force applied by the user, a gearbox ensures consistent cleaning results.
- Longer filter downtime due to more frequent filter cleaning and metered power transmission to the filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|3
|Voltage (Volt)
|380 - 480
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (Litres per second/Cubic metres per hour)
|179 / 644
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|325 / 32.5
|Container capacity (Litre)
|100
|Rated input power (Kilowatt)
|9
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Nominal size
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal size
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (Square metre)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|167
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|167.774
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|1202 x 771 x 1470
Equipment
- Accessories included: no