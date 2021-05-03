Vacuuming in metal processing

The metalworking industry, from metallurgy to metal working industry through to the automotive sector, is a core industry with advanced processes. In metal processing large amounts of abrasive swarf are generated mixed with cooling lubricants. The cleaning of workpieces as well as machine tools, also during the process, comprises important tasks which have a significant influence on the efficiency and economy. With our vacuuming solutions you get optimal process reliability and quality assurance.