Assuring efficient hygiene
The pharmaceutical industry must comply with continuously high quality and hygiene standards in various product ranges. At the same time, the production processes must be as efficient as possible. Both aspects can be achieved with our solutions for vacuuming and dust extraction on every industrial scale.
Use:
- Vacuuming production residues from tablets, medicines (vitamins, oestrogens, etc.)
- Vacuuming dust in production processes
Challenge:
- Fine, often hazardous dust
- Explosive dust
Result:
- Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised through integrated suction in the production process, among other things
- Health protection and safety at work
- Use of vacuum cleaners in particularly sensitive areas
- Safe vacuuming and disposal of hazardous and explosive dust with ATEX-certified machines