Clean production from paper through to print
Paper dust, pigment powder, liquid paints and toners are released in the production of printing media. Some of these substances are highly toxic and require high-performance vacuum cleaners, like the ones we have been developing for the printing industry for decades.
Use:
- Vacuuming cellulose fibres during machine cleaning in the paper industry
- Vacuuming fine to coarse paper shreds at shredding machines
- Cleaning printers
- Vacuuming pigment powder
Challenge:
- Very fine and explosive dust
- Coarse paper shreds
Result:
- Quality assurance and ensuring operational processes
- Health protection