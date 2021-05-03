Vacuuming granulates and casting residues
Hazardous fine and coarse particles are generated in the production and processing of rubber and plastics. These substances can occur in large amounts during transportation or maintenance work.
Use:
- Cleaning machines and workstations, particularly vacuuming plastic granulates, splinters and dust
- Vacuuming dust from production processes, e.g. during the granulate dosing
Challenge:
- Hazardous and environmentally hazardous dust
- Explosive dust
- Preventing contamination of products
Result:
- Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised
- Assurance of safety at work and efficiency
- Reliable suction of explosive dust by machines with ATEX certification