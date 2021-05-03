Producing textiles without leaving behind lint or residue
The vacuuming of production residues in the textile industry has its own special requirements. Vacuumed fibres and lint tend to clump and can cripple production with clogged filters, hoses and pipelines. Our customised solutions ensure trouble-free production processes.
Use:
- Vacuuming lint and fibres of every size and quantity
Challenge:
- Textile fibres stick to the filter and clog it
- Textile fibres clump in hoses and pipelines and clog them
Result:
- Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised
- Sustained high suction power
- Durable, reliable, compact and economical solutions