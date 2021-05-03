Wherever sawing, planing and sanding are carried out
In the wood and furniture industry sawdust, shavings and swarf present a constant and real health risk. In addition, these substances can range from highly flammable to explosive. With the use of our special vacuuming systems you can reliably prevent dust and shavings collecting in the work environment and becoming a risk.
Use:
- Maintenance and machine cleaning
- Continuous suction of shavings and dust at milling machines, grinding machines, saws, manual processing machines, etc.
Challenge:
- Highly flammable to explosive dust
- Hazardous dust
- Often large amounts of dust
Result:
- Health protection and safety at work