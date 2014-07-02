KM 100/100 R P Ride-On Floor and Vacuum Sweeper
Indoor & outdoor ride-on sweeper with max. area performance of 8,000 m2/h. Financing available from $101 per week.*
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION: Drive- Honda engine 6.7 kW - 1 pedal for forward and reverse - small turning circle (3350 mm) - automatic vacuum parking brake - automatic engine cut out when driver leaves seat Sweeping/vacuum system: This machine uses the overthrow principle, i.e. the roller brush throws the dirt up and back into the dirt container. The floating roller brush adjusts automatically to uneven surfaces. The filter and main roller brush can be replaced without tools. With integrated coarse dirt flap for coarse waste, e.g. cans, split, gravel or wet leaves. The side brush and roller brush are hydraulically driven. A second optional side brush is available. Dirt container:Both 50 litre dirt containers can be removed from the side. Operation: The side brush and main roller brush can be lowered via a switch. Forward and reverse are controlled via a single pedal.
Features and benefits
Impact protectionProtects the sweeper and obstacles within the area being cleaned.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemThe filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Easy to maintainFilter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY-Operation concept
- Clear and logical arrangement of all controls in the handle and field of view for ease of use.
- Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Drive – Power (Kilowatt)
|6.7
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|8000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (Square metres per hour)
|10400
|Working width (Millimetre)
|700
|Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre)
|1300
|Container (Litre)
|100
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|18
|Working speed (Kilometres per hour)
|8
|Filter area (Square metre)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|340
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|300
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|2006 x 1005 x 1343
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Pneumatic wheels
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Floating main roller brush
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Vacuum
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, selectable
Videos
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Perfect for building service contractors, in the retail sector or public buildings.
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses