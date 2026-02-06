KM 130/300 R D Ride-On Floor and Vacuum Sweeper
KM 130/300 R Classic sit-on vacuum sweeper with pocket filter, large sweeping container, robust steel chassis, easy lever operation, hydraulic rear-wheel drive and Flexible Footprint System.
The durable KM 130/300 R Classic industrial sweeper is equipped for tough use in building material, metal and cast metal processing plants, and other dirt-intensive industries. The reliable sit-on sweeper can be operated comfortably and easily using the levers. The sweeping container is emptied using hydraulic container lift. The enormous capacity of the sweeping container is 300 L, allowing long periods of uninterrupted use. The machine is equipped for intensive use under the toughest conditions thanks to the robust steel chassis with multiple corrosion protection. The hydraulic rear-wheel drive ensures good maneuverability even in tight spaces. Another feature is the Flexible Footprint System which guarantees optimal sweeping results on varying types of floor surface – and all this with reduced brush wear. In case of maintenance and repairs, all the technical components are easily accessible. The standard solid rubber tyres stop interruptions caused by flat tyres and make sweeping on all types of ground possible.
Features and benefits
Hydraulic rear-wheel drive with solid rubber tyresGood manoeuvrability and control even in tight spaces. Works even on sharp surfaces without causing tyre punctures. Clear and intuitive layout and robust control elements for easy operation.
Large-area pocket filter with vibration motorLarge filter area for dust-free vacuuming. Cleaning by means of vibration motor.
Robust steel chassis with multiple corrosion protectionCan be used under tough working conditions. Durable machine and components.
Ease of servicing
- Simple technology with tried and tested components: fully hydraulic drive, electric instead of electronic.
- Easy access to all technical components.
Hydraulic high dump system
- Waste can be emptied safely, easily and with no contact.
- Effortless container lift up to 1.52 m.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Drive – Power (Kilowatt)
|15.8
|Max. area performance (Square metres per hour)
|13000
|Working width (Millimetre)
|1000
|Working width with 1 side brush (Millimetre)
|1300
|Working width with 2 side brushes (Millimetre)
|1550
|Container (Litre)
|300
|Climbing capacity (Percent)
|18
|Working speed (Kilometres per hour)
|10
|Filter area (Square metre)
|7.8
|Weight (with accessories) (Kilogram)
|923
|Weight, ready to operate (Kilogram)
|923
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|923
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|2040 x 1330 x 1430
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Vacuum
- Hydr. container lift
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, selectable
Videos
Application areas
- Building material processing plants
- Metal casting plants
- Metal processing plants
- Storage areas
- Construction sites
- Iron and steelworks
- Material processing plants
Accessories
