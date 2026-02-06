Economical diesel drive, outstanding area performance, very robust design: our KM 170/600 R D Classic industrial sweeper was developed for heavy-duty cleaning applications in dirt-intensive fields such as construction, metalworking and foundries. Coarse dirt, as well as fine waste, lands reliably in the hopper thanks to the tried-and-tested dustpan principle. While cleaning, the roller brush automatically adapts to any unevenness in the ground and ensures an even sweep in all conditions. Together, the high-performance pocket filter system and the automatic filter cleaning guarantee consistent cleaning performance. There is also the option of a user-friendly flat pleated filter system or tried-and-tested round filter system, as desired. The machine is also designed to be user friendly: it is intuitively operated using levers, maintenance work, such as brush roller replacement, can be carried out in no time at all without any tools, and the convenient emptying of the waste container makes work easier.